Why Becky Lynch vs Ronda Rousey needs to main-event WrestleMania 35

Even before Ronda Rousey made her in-ring WWE debut at WrestleMania 34, there were rumors that WWE wanted a women’s match to main event WrestleMania 35 and complete the women’s Evolution.

One-half of that match was obviously Ronda Rousey, former Olympian and UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion. The ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet’ was one of the biggest signings in recent WWE history and her incredible debut brushed aside concerns of how her transition into professional wrestling would go.

In the other corner, Rousey’s opponent was rumored to be Charlotte Flair, daughter of 16-time world champion Ric Flair and a 6-time Women’s Champion on the main roster. Charlotte is not only wrestling royalty but one of the top Superstars in the WWE.

However, at SummerSlam, something unexpected happened. The equation changed. Frustrated at her spotlight being taken away from her repeatedly, Becky Lynch attacked long-time best friend Charlotte Flair after losing a triple threat match for the SD Women’s Championship. The fans in the Barclays Center, instead of booing like WWE expected, erupted into raucous applause. Becky had finally snapped and the fans were with her.

The receptions Becky has gotten have only increased and after RAW this past Monday, Becky is arguably the most popular act in the entire WWE right now. After attacking Ronda Rousey backstage, Becky Lynch came out on her own to confront 7 women from the RAW women’s division on their home turf, before calling in her reinforcements.

Rond Rousey came out to try and even the odds for RAW but Becky Lynch had an equalizer – a steel chair. As she unloaded on Rousey, the chants of “Becky” grew loud. Blood pouring from her face as she walked back up the stairs looking like she owned the building and everyone in it, Becky Lynch showed us why she can be the modern-day Stone Cold Steve Austin.

However, Becky’s injuries forced WWE to pull her from Survivor Series and she handpicked Charlotte to be her replacement, telling her to make Rousey tap out as she would have. WWE are giving us Charlotte vs Rousey at Survivor Series which leaves the door open for WrestleMania. During her promo, Becky Lynch called Ronda Rousey the “luckiest b***h” on the planet and said that even with an injured face and a severe concussion, she could still beat Ronda Rousey. It doesn’t look like the issue between the two of them is over.

If WWE play their cards right, this could go on to become one of the hottest feuds WWE’s had in years. Becky has a wave of momentum behind her and more importantly, the fans are behind her.

The biggest feud in WWE right now is Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey. If WWE really want two women to main-event WrestleMania 35, the choice it clear – it has to be Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)