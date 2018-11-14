Slow-motion video of Nia Jax injuring Becky Lynch on RAW

WWE announced on SmackDown that the hotly anticipated match between Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series was cancelled because Becky had suffered severe facial injuries and a concussion on RAW. Instead, Becky handpicked Charlotte to replace her at Survivor Series.

WWE also released footage of the moment Becky got busted open. An errant but reckless punch from Nia Jax struck Becky in the nose and you can watch it in slow-motion below:

SLO MO Nia Jax Punches Becky Lynch In The Face! SLO MO Nia Jax Punches Becky Lynch In The Face! Posted by Pwguru on Tuesday, 13 November 2018

During her promo on SmackDown, Lynch said that she’d knocked on every door she could to try and get cleared but in vain, adding that even in her condition she would be able to beat Ronda Rousey. Unlike rumors that surfaced before SmackDown, Lynch did not step down as champion.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)