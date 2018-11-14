Daniel Bryan reacts backstage after winning the WWE Championship (Video)

Daniel Bryan shocked the WWE Universe when he beat AJ Styles in the main event of SmackDown Live to win the WWE Championship.

Bryan only recently returned as an active part of the roster at WrestleMania 34 in April and less than 8 months later, he’s won his 4 WWE Championship. Bryan will now go to Survivor Series to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar in a dream match hardcore fans will be drooling over.

One thing to be noted is the way Bryan won. With the referee down, Bryan hit AJ Styles with a low blow before hitting him with the running knees to win the match and title. Bryan continued assaulting Styles after the match to cement his heel turn.

Bryan was interviewed backstage after SmackDown Live:

WWE also posted the following video of Bryan posing with his WWE Championship belt: