WWE Rumors: Alexa Bliss not returning to in-ring action anytime soon?

As we reported earlier, Alexa Bliss is currently not cleared for in-ring action after suffering from multiple concussions.

PWInsider Elite reported that Bliss will not be cleared to return anytime soon because she’s suffered multiple concussions in a short period of time:

“There is concern about her physically. She’s had a number of concussions. They feel that there’s been too many in too short a time so she’s not gonna be back in the ring anytime soon. They’re not gonna put her back in the ring until they feel she should be medically cleared. If that means 2 weeks, 2 years, 6 months, I don’t know but I am told that pretty much they are going to find things for her to do to include her in the mix without having to take any physical punishment because they want her to be careful and they want to be cautious with her.”

Alexa Bliss is the captain of the RAW women’s team heading into Survivor Series. During the brawl on Monday night when SmackDown invaded RAW, it was noticeable that Bliss steered clear of the action as soon as it started.4

(Photo Credit: WWE.com | H/T to WrestlingNews.co)