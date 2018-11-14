WWE News: Daniel Bryan wins the WWE Championship on SmackDown Live

The main event of WWE SmackDow Live saw Daniel Bryan challenge for the WWE Championship against AJ Styles with the winner facing Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series.

The two men put on an incredible match. The finish saw Styles accidentally knock out the referee. Bryan took advantage of it and hit Styles with a low blow followed by the running knees for the 3-count to become the new WWE Champion.

Bryan cemented his heel turn by attacking Styles again after the bell rang. Styles had to be carried out of the ring with the help of referees and helped to the back.

Daniel Bryan will now face Brock Lesnar this Sunday at Survivor Series.