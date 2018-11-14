WWE News: Top Survivor Series match cancelled

WWE announced on SmackDown Live that SD Women’s Champion Becky Lynch suffered severe facial injuries and a concussion during the invasion of RAW. Because of that, Ronda Rousey vs Becky Lynch has now been replaced on the card.

Lynch came out on SmackDown and with the SmackDown women’s roster in the ring, picked Charlotte Flair as her replacement on Sunday. Ronda vs Charlotte was rumoured to be in the works for WrestleMania 35 we will now get the match in less than a week.

WWE posted the following video of Becky getting injured after a reckless punch thrown by Nia Jax:

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)