5 Most impressive physiques in the WWE right now

There are many things that make a great WWE Superstar. One must have decent in-ring skills, a captivating personality, a pleasing look, and an impressive physique. Getting at least two from the criteria will come a long way to being successful in the WWE.

Fox Sports Asia takes a close look at the WWE Superstars who score high when it comes to the build of their physiques. These are the men and women who have worked their way to a chiseled body.

Tony Nese

Tony Nese may not be the most charismatic Superstar in the WWE right now, but he certainly carries a body that’s worthy of fitness magazine covers. His broad shoulders are unexpected for a cruiserweight. His chiseled arms, abs, and chest muscles are also worthy of attention. It’s no wonder then that he makes it a point to flex and show his body during his entrance to the ring.

ALSO READ: 5 Coolest RKO’s from outta nowhere

Randy Orton

Build a WWE Superstar from the ground up, and the result would be someone like Randy Orton. The well-decorated champion has always been the example of how a Superstar should look. One can’t help but be in awe of him when he stands on the turnbuckles during his entrance. Tall, muscular, and topped with a pleasing face, and it’s no wonder he’s put at a pedestal. Even in age, he’s still able to maintain a physique that can keep up with today’s Superstars.

Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre wasn’t called The Chosen One for nothing. He has the in-ring skills and toughness worthy of the WWE ring. More than anything else, he also carries the body that’s perfect for the WWE. Just like Randy Orton, McIntyre’s blessed with natural height. On top of this, his muscles are wide and broad all over. His shoulders are broad, and so are his arms. His chest and abs are both chiseled and well cut. McIntyre also doesn’t skip on leg day as seen in his strong and sturdy legs. With all these, you can’t blame him for being given such a title.

Finn Balor

Finn Balor takes pride in his ability to carry and maintain a well toned and chiseled body. The joke is that the first-ever Universal Champion doesn’t even eat carbs just for this. There is not a shred of fat in his very lean body. He doesn’t need to do much flexing to show the WWE Universe the cuts on his body. Balor has a solid physique that it’s still evident even if he calls out the Demon and puts paint all over his body.

Cesaro

There’s a reason Cesaro is called the Swiss Superman. The native of Switzerland has kept a great body that allows him to do extraordinary feats inside the squared circle. His strength and look are very functional. Worth mentioning first is his great core strength. His strength allows him to do moves that require brute strength such as the Cesaro Swing. His toned arms and shoulders are also something to behold. It’s no wonder his strikes and punches always feel heavy even for the viewers in the WWE Universe.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)