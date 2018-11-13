WWE Rumours: Rumor killer on WrestleMania title match

On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that the rumored Brock Lesnar vs Braun Strowman match at WrestleMania may not be the direction WWE go with.

Meltzer said a source had told him that Lesnar vs Strowman will not happen at Mania. However, Meltzer also said that could mean that Stowman wins the title before WrestleMania:

“I have been told, and of course this is always subject to change, but I was told directly that Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman is not going to happen at WrestleMania so that could mean that Strowman wins the championship before WrestleMania.”

Meltzer also went on to add that this could mean that someone else will challenge Lesnar at WrestleMania:

“It could mean a lot of different things but that leads me to believe since they’ve directly brought up Braun Strowman challenging, it seemed like something that they’re not doing for 6 months down the line. It seems like something they’re doing for the next big one.”

If any of the quotes from this article are used please h/t FoxSportsAsia for the transcription.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)