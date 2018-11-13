WWE News: Stephanie McMahon wants to sign Serena Williams?

Over the years, a number to people have crossed over from other sports into professional wrestling including Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey. WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon was at the Web Summit in Lison recently and she teased signing Serena Williams to the WWE in the future.

As reported by Yahoo! Finance, Stephanie was asked about who she’d like to sign for the WWE in the future and McMahon had one name on her lips – Serena Williams. She said:

“I actually happened to be on the same flight as her husband yesterday, but Serena Williams — I mean, the door is open, Serena, I love Serena.”

WWE recently signed former UFC Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey earlier this year and her introduction to the WWE has been a resounding success. Rousey is currently RAW Women’s Champion and will face her SmackDown counterpart, Becky Lynch, at Survivor Series this Sunday.

(Photo Credit: Twitter)