5 WWE hidden secrets caught on camera

As we established in a previous article, WWE is the best example of sports entertainment, with the focus on entertainment. Everything’s done to make every show memorable and it’s best that the audience doesn’t know what goes on behind the scenes.

But sometimes, the cameras inadvertently capture WWE secrets we definitely shouldn’t be seeing. From the wrestlers screwing up to referees helping out talent, let’s unravel some of these secrets that are literally right in front of us. We know you want to.

Roman Reigns’ blood capsule

You may have heard how wrestlers intentionally “blade” themselves to produce blood for effect. It’s obviously a risky practice, but WWE wrestlers do it anyway. Recently, the WWE seemingly found a better alternative: blood capsules. And it would’ve stayed a secret if not for whoever screwed up at Payback 2017. Roman Reigns was shown taking a blood capsule and within seconds, he begins spitting blood. Skip the video above to 2:08 to see it in action.

How Bray Wyatt teleports in and out of the ring

Bray Wyatt is one shady dude. He can seemingly teleport from one place to another once the light goes out. He can even produce a hologram of himself for additional effect. Thanks to an unfortunate camera change, we now know how Wyatt—and any other mystical Superstars for that matter—travel from one place to another. After the May 1, 2017 edition of RAW went off-air, Wyatt was seen exiting from under the ring during an off-air segment. It was hilarious.

How Sin Cara flies to the ring

Say what you will about Sin Cara, but he once had the most flashy entrance in WWE. As a show of his high-flying abilities, Sin Cara leaps from the floor and over the top rope to land safely inside the ring. As Booker T would say, “With the greatest of ease!” But on the April 4, 2011, episode of RAW, the camera caught a glimpse of the trampoline Sin Cara uses to increase the height of his leap. It was so effective that Kalisto borrowed the idea for his own entrance.

Good guy referee helps Becky Lynch out

This one’s very subtle, but it’s fascinating nonetheless. During the nearly flawless Last Woman Standing match between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch at Evolution, the neutral referee can be seen assisting the supposed heel, Becky. The referee kicked the steel chair softly to nudge it closer to Becky’s hand. It’s definitely a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment that shows how crucial referees are to the overall performance. They don’t just count the pinfall, you know.

Superstars apologizing after a botched move

You may have seen clips of wrestlers yelling instructions to their opponents. But did you know that they also apologize to each other every time they hit a bad move? Here’s a great example featuring Seth Rollins and Sting at Night of Champions 2015. After sending Sting through the turnbuckle via a Bucklebomb, Rollins can be heard apologizing to the legend. This incident caused Sting to injure his back, making it his last match ever. At least we now know wrestlers are very apologetic.

