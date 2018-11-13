WWE SmackDown: Results, Preview, Live updates

RAW ended with a bang. Becky Lynch jumped Ronda Rousey backstage and locked in the Disarmer on her before leading an invasion by the SmackDown women’s division to end RAW. How will RAW respond?

Will RAW invade SmackDown?

Expect a big part of the storyline on SmackDown tomorrow to be regarding Paige and Shane McMahon getting their troops together and keeping an eye out for retaliation from RAW which will almost definitely come.

How will Ronda Rousey react?

Becky Lynch humiliated Ronda Rousey on SmackDown and now it will be the former UFC star’s chance to send a message. If RAW invades, Rousey will almost certainly be a part of the RAW contingent. Becky Lynch needs to keep her eyes open.

Will Brock Lesnar show up?

Could a disgruntled Stephanie McMahon call-up Brock Lesnar to be a part of a potential invasion of SmackDown. After the humiliation she suffered as RAW commissioner last night it is definitely possible but don’t count on it.