WWE News: Shane McMahon taunts Stephanie after SmackDown invades RAW

RAW ended with Becky Lynch attacking Ronda Rousey backstage, locking her in a Disarmer before coming out and leading the rest of the SmackDown women in an ambush on the RAW women’s Survivor Series team.

Ronda Rousey came out despite her injured arm and it briefly looked like she would be able to help the RAW women turn the tables. However, Becky Lynch wasn’t holding back and despite being bloodied herself, she attacked Ronda Rousey with a steel chair.

One person who loved SmackDown invading RAW was SD commissioner Shane McMahon who taunted his sister, Stephanie McMahon, on Twitter ahead of Survivor Series: