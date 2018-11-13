WWE News: Dean Ambrose burns his Shield vest on RAW (Video)

If it wasn’t clear already, it’s definitely official now—The Shield is no more. Dean Ambrose interrupted Seth Rollins’ interview, appearing on the Titantron and throwing his Shield vest into a burning trash can.

"@TheDeanAmbrose knows exactly why he did what he did. He's just not man enough to come out here and tell me." – @WWERollins #RAW pic.twitter.com/KDo0Xr5IDk — WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2018

Prior to this, Seth Rollins came out to answer Corey Graves’ questions about Survivor Series. While Rollins assured everyone that he was ready for Shinsuke Nakamura, he said that he only wanted one thing: for Dean Ambrose to face him like a man. Like clockwork, Ambrose appeared on the Titantron and finally broke his silence.

Ambrose said he used to think that being with Rollins and Roman Reigns made him stronger, but in reality, it made him weak. He added that he was tired of carrying The Shield on his back and that Rollins was too blind to see that. Ambrose also said that every day was a chance to be reborn and that it was time to look at the past and “burn it down.” He then threw his old Shield vest into the burning trash can, much to the disgust of Rollins.

How will this affect the Intercontinental Champion in his first encounter with Shinsuke Nakamura? Will it lead to a determined or a distracted Rollins? And what happens now to Dean Ambrose? We’ll find out this Sunday at Survivor Series.

(Photo credit: WWE.com)