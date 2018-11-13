WWE News: Becky Lynch leads invasion of RAW, Destroys Ronda Rousey (Video)

RAW ended with an incredible segment. It started with a shot in the locker room of Becky Lynch with the Diarmer locked in on Ronda Rousey. After officials forced her to let go, Becky walked down to the ring and confronted the 7 women in the ring.

Becky called out her back up as she got closer to the ring and the rest of the SmackDown women’s roster came out and attacked the women in the ring. The RAW women were being systematically broken down when Ronda Rousey’s music hit.

Becky Lynch has led an all-out INVASION of the #SDLive Women's roster onto #RAW! pic.twitter.com/OrkVRIRroK — Amanda Johnson (@amj909228) November 13, 2018

ALSO READ: WWE RAW Results – SmackDown Live invades RAW

Ronda briefly looked like she could turn the tide but her arm wasn’t in good condition and Becky attacked her with a steel chair from behind. The SmackDown women dismantled what was left of the RAW roster and left through the crowd. RAW ended with Becky standing tall looking down at Rousey, clutching her arm in the middle of the ring.

Becky was left bloody after the attack and may have a broken nose. We’ll have more details on that as soon as its available.