The Rock, Matt Hardy and other WWE Superstars react to Stan Lee’s passing

Even in death, Stan Lee was able to command everyone’s attention. The legendary grandfather of the Marvel franchise succumbed to numerous illnesses on the morning of November 12, 2018. Millions of Marvel fans worldwide, including WWE Superstars, gave their condolences and paid tribute to the one and only.

Stan Lee’s daughter J.C. broke the news of his father’s death. Speaking to TMZ, she only had good words for his father. “My father loved all of his fans. He was the greatest, most decent man.” Stan Lee co-created with Jack Kirby some of the most iconic Marvel superheroes, including Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four, The Incredible Hulk, Doctor Strange, and X-men, among others. We here at FOX Sports Asia extend our condolences to Stan Lee’s family and friends.

Excelsior and beyond, Stan Lee!

