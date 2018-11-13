The Rock, Matt Hardy and other WWE Superstars react to Stan Lee’s passing

Even in death, Stan Lee was able to command everyone’s attention. The legendary grandfather of the Marvel franchise succumbed to numerous illnesses on the morning of November 12, 2018. Millions of Marvel fans worldwide, including WWE Superstars, gave their condolences and paid tribute to the one and only.

Just heard about Stan Lee passing away. Sad to hear the news but extremely happy to have had the opportunity to enjoy his work. He brought smiles, entertainment, and hope to so many hearts and minds. His characters play a huge role in who I am today. Thank you for inspiring me. — Austin Creed aka Death Reheated (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 12, 2018

What a man. What a life.

When I first broke into Hollywood, he welcomed me with open arms and some very sage advice I’ll forever take to heart.

A true icon who impacted generations around the world.

Rest in love, my friend. #imagination #stanlee 💫 pic.twitter.com/dw3FXMgyHp — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 12, 2018

Rest In Peace, Stan Lee. Thank you for providing so much creativity & entertainment through Marvel Comics for so many across the world, including me. What an amazing life Stan Lee lived & led, inspiring & entertaining a countless amount of people. #EXCELSIOR — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 12, 2018

"The world has always been like a comic book to me" To say his characters, his stories and the Universe he created have had an influence on me would be the ultimate understatement.. Thank you for the joy, the escape and the continued inspiration. RIP Stan Lee. pic.twitter.com/EE1gSjQ22b — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) November 12, 2018

RIP Stan the man. #Excelsior — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) November 12, 2018

RIP Stan Lee, part of my life since my 10 year monthly #Hulk subscription started in 1973. I loved talking to him at Comic Cons – Stan was a wrestling fan –

and will always look forward to my children shouting out his @Marvel movie cameos. pic.twitter.com/0KV26dCv8f — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 12, 2018

Stan Lee’s daughter J.C. broke the news of his father’s death. Speaking to TMZ, she only had good words for his father. “My father loved all of his fans. He was the greatest, most decent man.” Stan Lee co-created with Jack Kirby some of the most iconic Marvel superheroes, including Spider-Man, The Fantastic Four, The Incredible Hulk, Doctor Strange, and X-men, among others. We here at FOX Sports Asia extend our condolences to Stan Lee’s family and friends.

Excelsior and beyond, Stan Lee!

(Photo credit: Getty Images)