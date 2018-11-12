WWE News: Ronda Rousey reveals which WWE Superstar she wants to face

Ronda Rousey was on the PWI Podcast last week after being named #1 on the PWI’s ‘Women’s 100’. During the interview, Rousey was asked who she’d like to face in the WWE. Rousey replied that she wants to go one-on-one with ‘The Boss’ Sasha Banks:

“I’d really love to wrestle Sasha Banks. I’ve just been so impressed watching her work and being able to see her from the back and see her work, and I was already a fan of hers before. I think that we’d be able to make something great together. I think that she’s given a lot of women their best matches ever.”

Rousey heaped praise on Sasha saying that she didn’t feel like she was at the right level for a match with Sasha Banks:

“But I almost feel like I’m not at the right level yet for her. I really think that we could make something really special and really great, but I don’t know that I’m at the level that’s ready for that yet and I don’t know if the company would ever like that, but in a perfect world, I would definitely love that for sure.”

Ronda Rousey faces SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WWE Survivor Series 2018.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)