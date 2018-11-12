WWE News: Nikki Bella reveals more details about breakup with John Cena

Nikki Bella and John Cena broke up earlier this year and the news shocked the WWE Universe. After all, Cena proposed to Nikki Bella in the middle of the ring during WrestleMania 33. However, reports of Cena getting cold-feet ahead of the wedding allegedly led to Bella and Cena splitting.

Nikki recently discussed the breakup as a guest on the In The Corner podcast. She confirmed that being in the public eye constantly didn’t help their relationship:

“It’s extremely difficult. I get text messages all of the time whether or not I am okay, or hey, my friend saw this headline and wanted to know if it was true; it’s non-stop, and it is definitely hard, but that is why with Total Bellas me and Brie Bella are such an open book whether you like it or not, but we know how many people are going to sit on that couch and relate to us because some of them are going through the same stuff.”

However, despite how hard it was sometimes during filming, Nikki knew how important for her fans who were going through the same thing to be able to relate to her:

“I even showcased a lot what I went through on the previous season of Total Bellas I didn’t tell the cameras to stop rolling even though I wanted them to. But, I knew that a lot of women were going through that where they thanked me for making them feel like they weren’t going through it alone and all of these different things, but then we get into the ring and go through these different storylines and people question why I would say certain things; am I really that person?”

Will Nikki Bella and John Cena get back together in the future? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com, H/T: WrestlingINC)