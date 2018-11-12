WWE Survivor Series Rumors: RAW roster to invade SmackDown Live?

With WWE Survivor Series 2018 less than a week away, WWE is getting ready for the final build to the show with RAW later tonight and SmackDown Live tomorrow. If a rumor from CageSide Seats is to be believed, WWE could have a big angle prepared for SmackDown Live.

According to Cage Side Seats, there are plans for the RAW roster to invade SmackDown this week as the build to Survivor Series intensifies. As of now, there is no indication on whether Brock Lesnar will be part of the invasion if it takes place.

Last year’s build so Survivor Series saw a similar build-up with both the RAW and SmackDown rosters invading each other. The SmackDown roster showed up from the crowd and surrounded the ring.

