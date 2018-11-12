WWE News: WWE fan wants to auction off Sasha Banks’ hair

Good news for the die-hard Sasha Banks fans out there! Get a chance to win a special limited edition item courtesy of eBay user wwefanshop18. Starting at $39.99, you can get your very own…hair strands from ‘The Boss’ herself.

In what’s arguably one of the weirdest ways to show that you’re a fan of someone, this guy wants to sell two strands of Sasha Banks’ hair. The full description reads, terrible spelling and all:

“This auction includes two stands of purple hair from WWE superstar Sasha Banks. I found these strands weaved into the connors cure tshirt I purchased on WWE auction. I pulled them out and placed in a bag. These are from the 9/18/17 Raw episode when Sasha comes out to block Alexa Bliss from leaving the match against Nia Jacks.”

ALSO READ: RAW roster to invade SmackDown Live this week?

The seller even added:

“I promise all pieces were pulled from shirt after inspection upon opening. I assure the strands belonged to Sasha Banks on raw 9/18 when she worn this shirt which can be proven by watching or viewing the authenticity of the ring worn tshirt by WWE.”

Forget the fact that the hair strands were found on a charity t-shirt, the worst part of it is that someone will definitely buy it. Wrestling fans can be weird sometimes.

(Photo credit: WWE.com, eBay.com)