WWE News: Becky Lynch wants to test Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series

En route to one of the biggest showdowns in WWE history, Becky Lynch continues to lay the verbal smack down on her Survivor Series opponent, Ronda Rousey. In her recent interview with The Gorilla Position, the SmackDown Live Women’s Champion had some choice words for Rousey.

Becky Lynch took a shot at Ronda Rousey by comparing her to a slot machine. “Yeah, Ronda Rousey is sharing the ring with me so the spotlight did grow for her. I’ve said this about Ronda since she came in, I see Ronda like a slot machine, the harder you kick her the more that’s gonna fall out,” she said with the highest of confidence.

Lynch made her Survivor Series plans clear, “I’m going to make millions of dollars coming out of that pay-per-view as the champ, the only champ. Like I said on SmackDown Live, Ronda hasn’t been tested. Ronda hasn’t been tested, everything has come so easy for her. But when she finally meets The Man at Survivor Series, her body might be strong but her mind is not. Her mind is not.”

Lynch also laid out the difference between the two. “Let’s go back to Super Showdown where I got my jaw cracked and it’s finally starting to come back normal where I’m talking out of both sides of my mouth. But what did I do? I laced my boots up and I was putting on a show in Kentucky on Monday Night right, so that happened on Saturday and Monday I was back to defending my title proving that I am The Man. Then on to Evolution. If she got cracked in the jaw, would the same thing happen? Don’t think so. She’s not able to handle it. She’s not able to handle a beating and that’s what she has something to be scared of, right?”

“Because her whole persona is based on being strong and dominating people and running through them. That’s not how I was built, right? I am not scared of losing and I have been taking a beating my entire life and I’ve come back from it time and time again and that’s where Ronda has to be scared,” Becky Lynch said.

(Photo credit: WWE.com, H/T: Ringside News)