WWE News: Alexa Bliss denies retirement rumors

As we reported earlier, former RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss is currently dealing with concussions and is therefore not cleared for an in-ring return. However, Alexa came out and squashed baseless rumors on social media that she may have to retire.

The 27-year old quickly squashed the rumors on Twitter, emphatically stating that she wasn’t going anywhere:

Alexa Bliss is currently the captain of the RAW Women’s Survivor Series team. She was supposed to team up with Mickie James at WWE Evolution to face Trish Stratus and Lita but was pulled after getting injured days before the event and was replaced by Alicia Fox.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)