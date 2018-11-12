WWE Survivor Series: 5 unforgettable Survivor Series moments

There’s a reason why Survivor Series is one of WWE’s celebrated PPVs. From memorable debuts to heart-stopping matches, Survivor Series is filled with moments that still stick with you to this day. We’re here to relive a few of these moments.

And as an added challenge, you won’t find the Montreal Screwjob on this list. Let’s give other moments some time in the spotlight. Besides, Survivor Series isn’t all Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, you know. So let’s jump into it, shall we?

Legends make their debuts

Three legends of the industry made their WWE debuts on Survivor Series in three separate occasions. The Undertaker went first in 1990 as he started his legacy as WWE’s Deadman. Six years later, The Rock made his uneventful debut as a “Blue Chipper.” Fast forward to 2014 when the legendary Sting finally arrived at WWE, helping thwart the reign of The Authority. While they’re not legends yet, The Shield also made their debut on Survivor Series 2012.

The Rock turns Corporate

Speaking of The Rock, the multi-time world champion had many great moments at Survivor Series. One of them is when he made a deal with the devil by joining Vince McMahon’s Corporation stable in 1998. At the closing moments of the WWF Championship tournament finals, Rock put Mankind in a Sharpshooter for the win. Foley didn’t tap though—Vince just fixed the match to give Rocky the WWF Championship. Sounds familiar, amirite?

Paul Heyman dumps the Beast

We all know Paul Heyman today as the loyal advocate for the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar. But in 2002, Heyman shocked everyone by betraying his favorite client. Lesnar was defending the WWE Championship against Big Show and as the champ was closing in on the victory, Heyman pulled the referee out of the way. Show took advantage of the distraction and hit Lesnar with a steel chair for the win. We bet Lesnar’s still pissed about it today.

Stone Cold gets run over by a car

Stone Cold Steve Austin was scheduled to be part of a triple threat match in 1999, but he had to be written off due to injury. How exactly was he written off? By running Austin over with a freaking car. The incident happened during the show, sparking a wild goose chase as to who did the hideous crime. Big Show ended up replacing Austin and winning the title, but the talk of the town was, unsurprisingly, Stone Cold almost getting killed live on PPV. The 90’s was wild.

Undertaker gets buried alive

Let’s delve down deeper into murder territory by talking about the time Undertaker got buried alive. In 2003, the Deadman took on Vince McMahon in the infamous Buried Alive match. The rules were pretty straightforward—you get buried alive, you lose. You would assume that there’s no way Undertaker would lose to Vince, but the recently unmasked Kane did the dirty job. Kane pummeled his brother into the grave and buried him in front of the horrified WWE Universe. It was an extreme moment, but that’s why it’s so unforgettable.

