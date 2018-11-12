WWE RAW Results, Live updates, Recap, Video highlights (12th November, 2018)

We have a huge episode of RAW coming to us tonight. The go-home show ahead of Survivor Series 2018 will have a number of big announcements as well as the return of RAW commissioner Stephanie McMahon. Apart from this, new Universal Brock Lesnar will make his return to RAW for the first time since winning his title.

The return of Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon returns to RAW tonight ahead of Survivor Series, hoping to motivate or intimidate Team RAW into winning on Sunday. She will also address Shane McMahon winning the WWE World Cup and becoming the “best in the world”.

The Beast is back

RAW Universal Champion Brock Lesnar returns to RAW tonight but will a vengeful Braun Strowman be lying in wait for him? Lesnar won the title with a massive assist from acting RAW GM Baron Corbin, who hit Strowman with the title belt at Crown.

Lesnar will face AJ Styles at WWE Survivor Series for the second year in a row.

Strowman’s revenge

Braun Strowman doesn’t forgive or forget, and that’s bad news for Baron Corbin. Corbin’s security proved to be useless last week and were mown down by Strowman in seconds. Can Corbin keep avoiding the ‘Monster Among Men’ or will his luck finally run out tonight?

Alexa Bliss reveals the RAW women’s team

Baron Corbin named Alexa Bliss as the captain of Team RAW last week. With Bliss currently out injured and unable to compete, she will manage team RAW instead starting with naming the 5 women who will go up against Team SmackDown later tonight on RAW.

Two more Superstars to be added to the RAW men’s team

Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman have already been named as a part of Team RAW. 2 more Superstars will join them. Acting RAW GM Baron Corbin remains captain of Team RAW and will round off his team with two more picks later tonight.

Live results to be updated as soon as RAW starts!