WWE Rumors: Alexa Bliss out with multiple concussions?

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason Alexa Bliss isn’t competing right now is because of multiple concussions. Bliss was pulled from WWE Evolution at the last moment and replaced by Alicia Fox after suffering a concussion the week before Evolution.

RW GM Baron Corbin named Bliss as the captain of the RAW women’s Survivor Series team and as captain, it does not look like Bliss will actually compete at Survivor Series and will probably have a management role instead.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer noted:

“The situation is there’s been a lot of talk going on with her so it was not just a concussion, she’s actually had multiple concussions in a short period of time. So that’s why they’re so cautious with her right now. I thought it was more than one but it’s not, I don’t know the number I just know there’s more than one.”

It is unclear how long Bliss will be out for but it could be a while. WWE has been known to take concussions very seriously and won’t let her get back into the ring until they’re convinced she’s fully fit.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)