WWE News: Former tag-team champion injured? (Photo)

Luke Harper and Erick Rowan were having a great 2018 during their run as the Bludgeon Brothers, winning the SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championships in the process. Unfortunately, Rowan picked up a bicep injury and had to be written off television. It now looks like Harper may currently be injured too.

Harper was pictured backstage at a Brad Williams stand-up show last night and he appeared to be nursing an arm injury. There are no details on the injury or when Harper will be back in action at this point.

Luke Harper’s last WWE appearance came at a NXT house show in September where he squared off against Ricochet. There are rumours of a possible reunion between Harper and Bray Wyatt in the future but we may have to wait a while to see what’s next.

