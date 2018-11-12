5 Superstars who could retire John Cena

Love him or hate him, you gotta respect the man that is John Cena. He’s one of the biggest WWE Superstars to ever step foot in the ring. His numerous titles and accomplishments in and out of the ring are truly unprecedented.

While he’s still working as a part-time talent, there will come a time when he has to hang his boots. And the last man to ever have a match with the legendary Cena will go down in history as the man who retired a legend. Here are some probable candidates for that role.

Velveteen Dream

A lot of prominent personalities in the industry like Jim Ross and Kurt Angle have praised Velveteen Dream as the future of WWE. Cena even said that Dream is “The One.” So it wouldn’t be a stretch if Cena chose Dream for his last match in the near future. Aside from their shared talent of winning over the crowd, both Cena and Dream share a move—the Death Valley Driver. Imagine Dream retiring Cena with a more fabulous version of Attitude Adjustment.

Dean Ambrose

Remember when Dean Ambrose and John Cena were throwing shade at each other in 2016? Their verbal exchanges were gold but nothing came out of it. This makes Ambrose a proper candidate to end Cena’s career. The Lunatic Fringe already said it himself: he’s now the workhorse of WWE. What better way to pass the torch to Ambrose by beating Cena to a pulp he won’t be able to stand? That’s one valid way to end a career, right?

“The Demon” Finn Balor

Not the regular Finn Balor, mind you. It’s best if the demonized version of Finn Balor were the one to end the legend of John Cena once and for all. Think about it, it’s not like Balor did anything significant since becoming the first-ever WWE Universal Championship. Imagine the reaction Balor will get if he hit the Coup de Grace on a fallen Cena for the 1-2-3. Not only will Cena be celebrated, but Balor’s career will definitely benefit from this huge win.

EC3

Another entry from NXT is Mr. 1% himself, EC3. Many fans have compared him with John Cena mainly because of his physique. But we all know EC3 is more than his sculpted body. He’s been throwing shade at John Cena on Twitter every chance he gets, even threatening to shave Cena’s hideous Super Show-Down hairdo. Imagine these two brawlers slugging it out in Cena’s last WWE match. It would be an epic endorsement for EC3.

AJ Styles

Who else but the one man who can squeeze out a great match with literally anyone in the roster? AJ Styles is the perfect candidate because him and Cena already have great chemistry together. If Cena wants his exit to be a memorable one, he’ll definitely require Styles to bring out the best in him for one last time. And since Styles represents the future of WWE, there’s no better way to end the Cenation Era than to usher in a new, more phenomenal one.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)