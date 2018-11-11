WWE Survivor Series: 5 sole survivors who stole the show

November is usually an exciting month for WWE fans because of one show—Survivor Series, where two teams usually eliminate each other one by one for the victory. Only one team will win, and oftentimes, literally one man remain standing.

That one man is what fans endearingly calls the “sole survivor.” Being tenacious enough to remain the only one standing isn’t an easy feat, but these five sole survivors made it look easy. Here are the moments where the sole survivor stole the damn show.

Roman Reigns spears his way to the W

Roman Reigns has always been The Shield’s secret weapon. This was apparent at Survivor Series 2013 when the trio teamed up with Cesaro and Jack Swagger against the team of Goldust, Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio, and the Usos. Reigns dominated the match even when he was the last member of his team standing. He single-handedly eliminated four member of the opposing team, delivering a massive Spear to Mysterio for the huge win.

Dolph Ziggler sends The Authority packing

John Cena led his team against Team Authority at Survivor Series 2014, with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s reign of terror on the line. When Cena was betrayed by his teammate Big Show and was promptly pinned by Seth Rollins, everyone thought it was a sure win for HHH and Steph. But Dolph Ziggler and his never-die attitude were very much still alive, allowing him to survive the match thanks to an intervention by the legendary Sting.

Asuka demonstrated her dominance

When Asuka arrived on RAW in 2017, no one in the women’s division were safe. So when she was chosen to be part of Team RAW at that year’s female Survivor Series team, their victory was already guaranteed. She didn’t even need the likes of Nia Jax and Sasha Banks to win the match. The Empress of Tomorrow scored two consecutive eliminations before making Natalya tap to the Asuka Lock for the win. Back then, no one was ready for her.

The Rock leads Team WWF to victory

When WCW threatened to chase WWF out of the industry, Vince McMahon tapped The Rock to defend his company at Survivor Series 2001. Despite Chris Jericho, The Undertaker, Kane, and the Big Show being part of the team, it was The Rock who remained standing at the end of the night. He had to last eliminate his long-time rival, Stone Cold Steve Austin, to keep the WWF afloat. Needless to say, it wasn’t a good night to be Shane McMahon.

Randy Orton is the Ultimate Survivor

If there’s one man who we can consider the MVP of Survivor Series, it’s Randy Orton. Every Survivor Series team he’s been part of (except in 2006 and 2017) got the taste of victory. For this entry, let’s focus on his back-to-back win. In 2004, he carried his team to victory against the imposing Team Triple H, becoming a sole survivor. He then repeated the same outcome the next year when he led Team SmackDown in a brand supremacy match against Shawn Michael’s Team RAW. Randy Orton is a Survivor Series beast.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)