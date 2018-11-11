WWE News: The Undertaker’s son reveals what Vince McMahon is like backstage

The Undertaker’s son, Gunner Calaway, recently sat down for an interview with Chandler Sorrells. During the interview Gunner was asked what Vince McMahon had been like when he’d met him. He said that unlike the persoa you see on-screen, Vince McMahon was actually a pretty fun person:

“He’s a fun guy to talk to, for sure.”

Gunner Calaway also added that Vince was also one of the most humble and respectful people he’s met:

“He’s so humble and just so give of (his) time and respectful to people. It’s really refreshing I think.”

During the interview, Gunner also stressed that he has no intention of following in his father’s massive footsteps and entering pro wrestling and was looking to enter the video game industry instead.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)