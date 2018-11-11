WWE News: Big Cass has put on weight since WWE release (Photo)

When Big Cass and Enzo Amore made their main-roster debut after WrestleMania 32 in 2016, they seemed to have the world at their feet. As one of the most over acts in the WWE, multiple tag-team title runs in the future seemed guaranteed but it all went wrong so fast. Fast forward to 2 years later and both men have been released for different reasons.

Cass was released on earlier this year on June 19th. With his 90-day no-compete clause now over, Cass recently made his return at an indie show but he’s definitely packed on a few pounds in the last few months. A fan posted a photo of the former SmackDown star on Twitter:

Enzo and Cass are reportedly not in the best of terms right now and it doesn’t look like they will reunite on the indies anytime soon.

(Photo Credit: Twitter)