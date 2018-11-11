WWE |

WWE News: Big Cass has put on weight since WWE release (Photo)

When Big Cass and Enzo Amore made their main-roster debut after WrestleMania 32 in 2016, they seemed to have the world at their feet. As one of the most over acts in the WWE, multiple tag-team title runs in the future seemed guaranteed but it all went wrong so fast. Fast forward to 2 years later and both men have been released for different reasons.

Cass was released on earlier this year on June 19th. With his 90-day no-compete clause now over, Cass recently made his return at an indie show but he’s definitely packed on a few pounds in the last few months. A fan posted a photo of the former SmackDown star on Twitter:

 

Courtesy: @ColonelFancy on Twitter

Enzo and Cass are reportedly not in the best of terms right now and it doesn’t look like they will reunite on the indies anytime soon.

(Photo Credit: Twitter)

