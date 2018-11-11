WWE News: Kurt Angle reveals if he will return as RAW GM

Kurt Angle got candid once again after hosting another Q&A on his Facebook page. Fans asked the former Olympian a multitude of questions, including his dream opponents, his health regimen, and whether or not he’s returning to his GM duties, among others.

When a fan asked him if he’ll ever return as the RAW GM, Angle said it’s not his priority right now. “I don’t know. I do want to wrestle more. I just started wrestling again so it’s going to take a few matches before I get the kinks out, especially being older now. I’m hoping I get a little bit more consistent wrestling in the future. Either way, I love contributing. We will see,” Angle wrote. Fans should get excited that Angle will spend more time kicking butts in the ring.

For his dream opponents, Angle said he wants to face Velveteen Dream someday. “I met Velveteen Dream on an Indy circuit 4 or 5 years ago. I’m amazed at his progress. I’d love to have a match with him before I retire,” he wrote. Angle also revealed who he wants to face at NJPW. “Kenny Omega. He’s got talent. Love the guy. Never met him though,” he wrote. That would definitely make a great dream match if it happens.

Angle even shared how he keeps his body in top shape. “I’m on a strict diet and I train every single day. I’m not happy with how I look right now, but I’ve been pretty inactive as a wrestler the past couple of years. The more I wrestle, the better shape I get into. We will see. BUT remember that diet is 90% of it. High protein low carbs low fat,” he wrote.

When asked what he thought of Shane McMahon winning the World Cup Tournament at Crown Jewel, Angle threw a hint of shade directly towards the SmackDown Live Commissioner. “Shane has proven himself to be a great sports entertainer. I would have preferred him to earn the World Cup Title by wrestling in the tournament though,” he wrote. And if you’re curious about what dream match he wants to see, it’ll be “2014 Kurt Angle vs 1989 Ric Flair.”

Photos from WWE.com