WWE News: The Undertaker’s son discusses the pressures of following in his footsteps

The Undertaker is one of the indisputable all-time greats, not just in WWE but in the entirety of professional wrestling. His son Gunner recently sat with Chandler Sorrells to discuss the pressures of growing up as the Undertaker’s son and following in his massive footsteps.

Gunner spoke about having his own interests growing up:

“Yeah, I say as a kid definitely you see it so much you’re like, ‘How cool would that be?’ In my eyes, it was like being a superhero. You know I tried to [go to shows] I tried to but most of them fell on a school night but as a kid definitely. As I got older into the teenage you wanna be independent and find your own interests so you know in my young adult life I kind of strayed away from it. Tuned in only it’s necessary.”

He also confirmed once again that a career in pro wrestling wasn’t for him and that he wanted to enter the video game industry:

“But now I went to Full Sail. I got my Bachelors as a video game artist so that’s kind of the path I’m setting for myself. I’d like to within the next 5 to 10 years — I’d love to be an artist for a team like a production company for video games and somewhere I can use my skills. I’d love to own my own indie company and just call out to all the artists and creative people and make our own games just to see what happens. That would be great if I can work and lead my own company and travel. Pack light and do what I like to do all around the world. That’s kinda always been the dream that allows me to do something that allows me to travel.”

(Photo Credit: WWE.com | H/T: RingsideNews)