WWE News: Mark Henry wants Hulk Hogan to do more than apologize

Last week at the controversial Crown Jewel PPV, Hulk Hogan made his first public appearance in a WWE ring after being reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame. Not everyone received the legend with open arms, especially the World’s Strongest Man, Mark Henry.

In an interview with Heavy.com, Mark Henry revealed his feelings on Hogan’s return to the limelight. “I wasn’t going to roll out the red carpet and start going to have dinner with him if he wasn’t willing to do all the s*** that I said he needed to do,” he said. For the former world champion, the Hulkster still has a lot more learning to do in order to truly find forgiveness among the WWE locker room.

“To start, he needs to go to some of these black universities, to these law students and let them grill him and own it and apologize. Not because you got caught, but apologize because you honestly feel remorse. He said that he found God and he touched my heart when he said that, because I know what God will do, so if God touched him, God will also say speak up, and when you reveal your past, you can go on in the future and I still don’t think he’s still completely revealed it,” Henry said.

When asked what other African-American talents thought about Hogan’s return, Henry said there wasn’t a unified reaction. There’s been a mixed bag on how to resolve it. I’ve had people being like, ‘To hell with him’ and I’ve had people going, ‘You know what, if he do this and he do that, okay.’ It’s up to him. It’s not up to me,” he said.

Hogan was initially fired from WWE in 2015 after his racist rant towards his daughter’s then-boyfriend surfaced online. Hogan has since apologized for the remarks but some members of the WWE locker room didn’t take kindly to the apology, particularly Mark Henry and Titus O’Neil. Now that he’s back in the WWE, it remains to be seen if he will do his part in winning back the respect of his colleagues.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)