WWE News: Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals he’s sober now

We all know what’s about to go down when we hear the sound of glass shattering. Stone Cold Steve Austin is coming and he’s about to open a can of whoop-ass. While he can probably still do that today, what he can’t do right now is to open a can of beer as the WWE Hall of Famer revealed on his podcast.

According to the Texas Rattlesnake, he recently began a new health regimen and that he started limiting his alcohol consumption. “My eating program is going fantastic. [I’m] sticking to my exact macros. [I’ve had] zero alcohol for right at 14 days now. Pounds are coming off. My strength is going up. Jesus Christ, I’m getting as strong as a goddamn horse over here,” Austin said. At 53, he said he needed the change in lifestyle more than ever.

Austin also revealed he started doing DDP Yoga. “No alcohol, and when you hit the weights on a consistent basis and eat what you’re supposed to, it is amazing the difference that you can make or I’m making. I’m also doing my DDP Yoga shit. Hell, I’m going to jump up here and do the splits like a goddang cheerleader in a minute! I’m flexible as a motherf**ker. Dallas’ program works like a b***h. I appreciate it, Dallas. I appreciate it, man. That’s a badass program. I’m sticking to it!” he said enthusiastically.

While Austin said he’s feeling better than ever, he’ll probably stay retired, unlike Shawn Michaels who is roughly the same age as him. Michaels stepped back into the ring last week to team up with Triple H against Undertaker and Kane in the highly controversial Crown Jewel, WWE’s second show in Saudi Arabia.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)