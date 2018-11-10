WWE Rumors: Batista’s WWE return may be cancelled?

Evolution reunited at SmackDown 1000 last month and during their segment, Triple H and Batista went back and forth, teasing a possible WrestleMania match. Wrestling Observer have now confirmed that Triple H vs Batista match was indeed in the works for WrestleMania 34 but may now be called off.

Triple H picked up an injury at WWE Crown Jewel where he teamed up with Shawn Michaels to face Kane and The Undertaker. ‘The Game’ underwent surgery as soon as he returned to the United States and shared a photo on social media.

Out of surgery, happy to report all is well. Thanks to excellent medical care of Dr. Dugas and his team and all the well wishes, messages, tweets, and texts I got over the weekend.

Road to recovery starts… NOW. #GameTime pic.twitter.com/cfEmocnDxi — Triple H (@TripleH) November 6, 2018

Although the surgery was successful, Triple H could be out of action from between 5 to 8 months. This means that ‘The Game’ could miss WrestleMania in early April, which is about 5 months away. It is unclear if WWE have a different opponent lined up for Batista in case Triple H isn’t fit on time.

There are a number of other Superstars fans would love to square up against if Triple H isn’t fit including AJ Styles, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)