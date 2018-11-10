WWE News: Japanese legend wants to face Ronda Rousey, Wants WWE return in 2019

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Japan, Japanese legend Meiko Satomura revealed that she wants to return to the WWE in 2019.

Satomura recently made her WWE debut as part of the 2018 Mae Young Classic, reaching the semi-final where she was beaten by eventual winner Toni Storm. She spoke about wanting a return to the WWE after getting a taste of it:

“The scale and level are completely different. The fans are so noisy, I want to stand in that ring. I feel strongly that I cannot just stay in Japan.”

Satomura also told Yahoo! Japan that she wanted to face RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey someday:

“I have not experienced encountering players who are emitting such aura, and I want to fight her[Ronda Rousey] at the top, this is not a dream but a realistic goal.”

38-year old Satomura is a former STARDOM Champion and a former Sendai Girls World Champion.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)