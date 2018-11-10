WWE Survivor Series 2018: Match Card, Start time, Live stream info, Location

We are just over a week away from WWE Survivor Series 2018 and the card is shaping up nicely. We have one title match so far, as well as 4 RAW vs SmackDown matches apart from the 2 traditional Survivor Series style matches.

Becky Lynch faces off against the ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet’ Ronda Rousey while AJ Styles faces Brock Lesnar for the second year in a row. Styles has been WWE Champion for over a year at this point but still has a point to prove, as far as it comes to Brock Lesnar.

Elsewhere on the card, a dream match sees IC Champion Seth Rollins face US Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. On the tag-team side of things, newly crowned RAW Tag-Team Champions, Authors of Pain, face The Bar from SmackDown Live.

Who will come out on top at Survivor Series, RAW or SmackDown?

WWE Survivor Series 2018 Match Card

Buddy Murphy (C) vs Mustafa Ali (WWE Cruiserweight Championship)

Authors of Pain (RAW Tag-Team Champions) vs The Bar (SmackDown Tag-Team Champions)

Shinsuke Nakamura (US Champion) vs Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Champion)

Ronda Rousey (RAW Women’s Champion) vs Becky Lynch (SmackDown Women’s Champion)

Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Champion) vs AJ Styles (WWE Champion)

Women’s Survivor Series match: RAW (?,?,?,?,?) vs SD (Asuka, Naomi, Carmella, Deville, Charlotte/Mandy)

Men’s Survivor Series match: RAW (Strowman, McIntyre, Ziggler,?,?) vs SD (Shane, Mysterio, Miz, Bryan, Samoa Joe)

WWE Survivor Series 2018 Start Time and location

WWE Survivor Series 2018 takes place at the iconic Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

Start time:

Kick-off show: 7AM SGT | 430AM IST | 6PM ET

Main card: 8AM SGT | 530AM IST | 7PM ET

Date: Sunday, November 18th, 2018 (early morning November 19th in most parts of Asia)

WWE Survivor Series 2018 live stream

You can watch Survivor Series on the WWE Network.