WWE Survivor Series Rumors 2018: Backstage heat on Superstar, New storyline for Lesnar

WWE Survivor Series is around the corner, taking place next Sunday, November 18th. Apart from the 2 traditional men’s and women’s Survivor Series matches, every champion on RAW will face off against every champion on SmackDown Live.

The rumor mill is on overdrive ahead of Survivor Series with rumors of backstage heat on a top WWE Superstar as well as a new rumor on the Brock Lesnar Storyline.

A new angle for Brock

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer said that he expects a significant angle to take place in the storyline with Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. However, he also said that he expected wrestlers other than Strowman to be a part of it.

Braun Strowman has backstage heat

According to rumors earlier this week, Braun Strowman may have backstage heat on him and that may have led to him being moved away from the Universal Championship picture. According to reports, Strowman allegedly has a reputation for not showing up on time and sometimes leaves a little early.

Braun Strowan working hurt

Dave Meltzer revealed on Wrestling Observer Radio that Braun Strowman is currently working hurt. Meltzer said that both of Strowman’s knees are shot but he has pressure to carry RAW on his shoulders after Roman Reigns’ departure.