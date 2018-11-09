WWE News: The Rock’s new TV show gets premiere date

The Rock’s new project, a television show on NBC called The Titan Games has finally gotten its official release date.

The Titan Games releases on 3rd January 2018 on NBC. The Rock revealed the news on his Twitter along with an official poster:

It’s official/

JANUARY 3rd our @nbctitangames debuts.

This passion project’s been quite the journey to produce & help create.

Gratifying to see these women & men push themselves beyond their limits.

They won. They lost. They’re Titans. @NBC @SevenBucksProd @ASmithCoProd pic.twitter.com/NfJ9TxTmvQ — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 9, 2018

You can check out the trailer below:

.@therock brings you the #TitanGames, an epic competition where athletes become legends. 💪 Coming in January to @nbc. pic.twitter.com/vyxw4YujWw — The Titan Games (@nbctitangames) November 4, 2018

The Rock’s last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania 32 where he was confronted by Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan. The Rock then beat Erick Rowan in a singles match in 6 seconds.

As of now, it doesn’t look like The Rock will be at WrestleMania 34. He didn’t make an appearance at SmackDown 1000 and sent a message on Twitter instead.

(Photo Courtesy: WWE.com)