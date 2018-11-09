5 Pro Wrestlers of South-East Asian origin

South-East Asia isn’t really a part of the world where we speak of when talking about pro wrestling but a number of wrestlers of South-East Asian descent have made it all the way to WWE and Impact Wrestling, winning championships along the way.

B-Boy

B-Boy started his career under the tutelage of Christopher Daniels before joining the indies. The Filipino-American was also part of a tag-team called ‘The Manilla Thrillaz’.

Renowned for his work in CZW and PWG, he’s a former CZW World Heavyweight Champion as well as a former PWG Tag-Team Champion.

DJZ

Another pro wrestler of Filipino-American descent is DJZ, best known for his work in Impact Wrestling’s X-Division. He started training in 2003, aged 17 before making his debut in 2004. By 2008, DJZ was wrestling around Mexico and was signed by Impact Wrestling in 2011.

He’s a 2-time X-Division Champion as well as a former Impact Tag-Team Champion.

Kona Reeves

Kona Reeves signed for WWE in 2014 and made his televised NXT debut in 2016, losing to No Way Jose. His current gimmick of ‘The Finest’ has been more successful and has since wrestled the likes of EC3 and Keith Lee.

Reeves is of Filipino, Spanish, Hawaiian and Chinese descent from his mother’s side and of Indonesian and Dutch descent from his father’s side.

TJ Perkins

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is half-Filipino from his mother’s side. He learned how to speak Tagalog early as well as other aspects of Filipino culture but has said in interviews that he’s lost some touch with it since starting to travel and live on his own. He’s also said in an interview that that curse words always stuck with him.

Dave Bautista

Batista is inarguably the greatest South-East Asian wrestler of all-time. His Hall of Fame worthy career has seen him win 6 world championships, 4 tag-team championships and 2 Royal Rumbles. Batista’s father was the son of Filipino immigrants and his grandfather served in the Philippines army.

Batista is a proud Filipino and often says that he is proud of his heritage. In fact, the tattoo on his left shoulders has the flag of the Phillippines and Greece.

