Best WWE matches of the week (11th November 2018)

It’s another week of hard-hitting action in the WWE. Did you miss it? Don’t fret, because we’ll help you catch up on everything WWE. What are friends for, amirite?

From legends gracing us with their presence to plucky challengers proving their mantle, these matches are the ones you should see immediately. So to start your weekend right, here are the best WWE matches for the first week of November.

Kurt Angle vs. Drew McIntyre – RAW

You’d think you will never see it again, but here it is: Kurt Angle headlining an explosive episode of RAW. Gunning for the captain spot at Survivor Series, Angle had to beat the Scottish Madman Drew McIntyre for it and it was not an easy feat. McIntyre didn’t hold back as he proved to the WWE Universe why he’s the future of pro-wrestling. Locked in his own finishing move, Angle had no choice but to tap out courtesy of the future, Drew McIntyre.

Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas – SmackDown Live

The return of Rey Mysterio already brought us fantastic matches for the Blue Brand. The past had a small meetup with the future as the Master of 619 faced the up and coming Andrade “Cien” Almas for a Team SmackDown Live spot. Mysterio and Almas surpassed expectations as their match was exciting and high-octane more than itn needed to be. In the end, the great Almas had to succumb to the legend after catching a 619 Combo for the loss.

Pete Dunne vs. Danny Burch – NXT UK

Every day he steps into the ring, Pete Dunne is breaking a record. This week on NXT UK, he did so by placing his title on the line against the tenacious Danny Burch. In what’s probably the most hard-hitting match of the week, Burch gave it his all as he tried to topple the longest-reigning active champion in WWE today. But alas, just like the Superstars that went before him, Burch suffered the same fate—down on their knees tapping.

Buddy Murphy vs. Mark Andrews – 205 Live

Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy fancies himself as a fighting champion. That’s why he specifically asked for the best cruiserweight UK had to offer. Mark Andrews answered the call, providing Murphy with a perfect sparring partner for his match with Mustafa Ali at Survivor Series. Mandrews tried to use speed to his advantage, but Murphy used his cunning and brute force to further prove he’s the best cruiserweight in the land of 205 Live.

Velveteen Dream vs. Lars Sullivan – WWE NXT

How do you stop a monster? Someone failed to train Velveteen Dream for this moment as he went head-to-head with the monstrous Lars Sullivan. Dream did his best to keep Sullivan away, but he was eventually caught by a massive Freak Accident for the pin. Out came NXT Champion Tomasso Ciampa to pick up the pieces, but it was Dream who had the last laugh as he gave everyone a preview when he finally claims the title at NXT WarGames II.

Photo from WWE.com