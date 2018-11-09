5 Wrestling couples you may not have known about

We recently took a look at couples in the WWE who are together outside the ring. Today, we take a look at 5 WWE couple who are more low-key and you may not have known about.

Rachael Evers and Kassius Ohno

Kassius Ohno is currently in his second run with NXT and acts as one of the gatekeepers of the yellow and black brand. Rachael Evers is just coming off a great showing in the Mae Young Classic 2018. Evers is also the daughter of WWE legend Paul Ellering.

The couple had gone under the radar as far as couples in the WWE go until it was mentioned during the MYC.

Marina Shafir and Roderick Strong

Marina Sharfir and Roderick Strong got married earlier this week and the wedding was attended by the rest of the Four Horsewomen. The couple got engaged in 2015 and welcomed their first child in April 2017.

Roderick Strong is a former ROH Champion and is currently one-half of the WWE NXT Tag-Team Champion while Shafir recently made her in-ring NXT debut at a Live Event. Shafir and Jessamyn Duke also got involved in Shayna Baszler’s match at WWE Evolution, helping her win back the NXT Women’s Championship.

ALSO READ: 5 WWE couples who are together in real life

Britt Baker and Adam Cole

Adam Cole and Britt Baker are former WC Big Top Tag-Team Champions together. Baker paid tribute to Cole during her entrance at All In. The couple have often posted photos together on social media.

Adam Cole is currently the leader of the Undisputed Era in WWE NXT and is a former NXT North American Champion. He’s also a 3-time ROH World Champion. Apart from wrestling, Baker is currently a dental student at the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Dental Medicine.

JoJo and Bray Wyatt

Last year, The Daily Mail revealed that Bray Wyatt’s wife of 5 years, Samantha. had filed for divorce. We later found out that one of the reasons the couple split was because of Wyatt having an affair with RAW ring announcer, JoJo Offerman.

There are not many more details available as of now with both JoJo and Bray trying to keep it under the radar as much as possible.

Alexa Bliss and Buddy Murphy

Alexa Bliss is currently engaged to WWE Cruiserweight Buddy Murphy. The couple first started spending time together back in 2013 when they were in developmental and 5 years later, they’re both on the main roster with Alexa being one of the most decorated women on the roster today and Murphy at the top of the Cruiserweight division.

What some fans may not know is, Murphy helped create Bliss’ persona back when they were both in NXT.

(Photo Credit: Twitter)