Roman Reigns officially starts leukemia treatment

Roman Reigns shocked the world a few weeks ago on RAW when he announced that he had leukemia against would be forced to relinquish his WWE Universal Championship. One of the most emotional RAW’s in recent memory then ended with Dean Ambrose destroying what was left of The Shield after he turned on Seth Rollins after the duo won the WWE RAW Tag-Team Championships.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that Reigns has already started his treatment. At this time the focus is on getting Reigns healthy again and there is no time frame for his return.

We wish Roman the best in his fight with Leukemia and hope he can make his return to the ring as soon as possible.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)