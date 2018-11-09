5 Strangest opponents John Cena has faced

By anyone’s standards, John Cena is an all-time great. The 16-time world champion has been in WWE for over 16 years and in his time, has had classic battles with the likes of Randy Orton, Triple H, The Rock and most recently, his matches with AJ Styles.

However, Cena has also faced a few less memorable, and for the lack of a better word, stranger opponents – match you don’t necessarily remember from Cena’s career.

Sabu

Sabu may be a hardcore wrestling legend but the former 2-time ECW Heavyweight Champion didn’t have the best of runs in WWE. One opponent Sabu faced during his WWE run was none other than John Cena. Sabu and Cena squared off at WWE Vengeance in 2006 in an Extreme Rules lumberjack match with Cena making Sabu tap out to the STF.

Eric Bischoff

John Cena was forced to defend his WWE Championship against RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff on an episode of RAW in 2005. Bischoff’s then-ally Kurt Angle was at ringside for the match as Bischoff’s insurance policy.

However, Angle ended up taking himself out after the chair tried to hit Cena with bounced off the top rope and hit him in the face. Cena then finished Bischoff off to win the match.

John Laurinaitis

One of the worst feuds of John Cena’s career was his, what seemed like never-ending, feud against then RAW GM John Laurinaitis. They mind-bogglingly main-evented Over The Limit 2012, a card that also included a classic between CM Punk and Daniel Bryan.

Instead of the logical outcome, Cena beating his much older opponent in a minute, this match ended up lasting around 20 with Laurinaitis actually WINNING. Big Show came out and predictably turned heel, helping Laurinaitis win.

Jonathan Coachman

‘The Coach’ has had a number of high-profile matches in his career including against Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena.

Coachman was trying to strip Cena off his WWEChampionship when Mr.McMahon – through Lilian Garcia – announced that Cena would face Coach in a tables match instead. The bell rung and Cena locked in the STF before swiftly hitting an AA through a table.

Kevin Federline

By far, the weirdest opponent of John Cena’s career has to be Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline. For context, the year was 2007 and we were in the middle of the guest RAW GM era – a time when celebrities guest hosted RAW, often to disastrous results.

One of these guest GM’s was Kevin Federline. He was Britney Spears’ ex-husband by the time he hosted RAW and his beef with Cena led them to them having a one-on-one match with Cena on RAW.

To everyone’s surprise, after interference from Umaga, Federline ended up pinning Cena to win the match. Wrap your head around that, Cena refused to lose to the Nexus later in his career but he took a loss to Kevin Federline.