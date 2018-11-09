WWE News: Becky Lynch destroys Ronda Rousey on Twitter ahead of Survivor Series

RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey goes head-to-head with SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WWE Survivor Series 2018. Who will win when the ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet’ faces ‘The Man’? We’ll have to wait and watch.
However, the war of words between the two has already begun and is they recently traded jabs on social media. Rousey first posted a message on Instagram, implying that Becky was too self-centered while repeatedly mocking her by calling her champ.
View this post on Instagram
Hey @beckylynchwwe Champ, okay I took some time and looked around and I really think I FINALLY found a The Man approvable #SurvivorSeries poster!! See, you’re completely in the foreground in the front – I know in the middle I overlap you a tiiiiiny little bit – but I figured the front front is what’s really important right? Is it okay if I take the middle front? Or does The Man need to be front front, middle front, and back front? Just trying to be clear so you’re not offended Champ 🙇🏼♀️🙇🏼♀️🙇🏼♀️ can’t wait till #SurvivorSeries! See ya at @staplescenterla #Nov18 Champ!!!
ALSO READ: 5 WWE couples who are together in real life
Becky Lynch is far past her days where she’d hold back punches and she hit back as hard as she got. She Tweeted at Rousey’s husband, Travis Brown, telling him that his wife was “drunk” and to come and get her.
Hey @travisbrowneMMA come get your wife, she’s drunk.
— The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 8, 2018
Rousey and Lynch will face off at WWE Survivor Series on 18th November 2018.
(Photo Credit: WWE.com)