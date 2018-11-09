WWE News: Becky Lynch destroys Ronda Rousey on Twitter ahead of Survivor Series

RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey goes head-to-head with SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WWE Survivor Series 2018. Who will win when the ‘Baddest Woman on the Planet’ faces ‘The Man’? We’ll have to wait and watch.

However, the war of words between the two has already begun and is they recently traded jabs on social media. Rousey first posted a message on Instagram, implying that Becky was too self-centered while repeatedly mocking her by calling her champ.

Becky Lynch is far past her days where she’d hold back punches and she hit back as hard as she got. She Tweeted at Rousey’s husband, Travis Brown, telling him that his wife was “drunk” and to come and get her.

Hey @travisbrowneMMA come get your wife, she’s drunk. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) November 8, 2018

Rousey and Lynch will face off at WWE Survivor Series on 18th November 2018.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)