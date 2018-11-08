WWE Rumours: Brock Lesnar to stay in WWE until WrestleMania 35

Despite all the noise regarding the potential Brock Lesnar vs Daniel Cormier fight in the UFC, it appears as though the Beast Incarnate hasn’t given up on his WWE duties

Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer reported on MMA Fighting and on his own website, Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that Brock Lesnar’s new deal with the WWE will see him stick around with the company at least until WrestleMania 35 on 7th April, 2019.

Meltzer also noted that the deal does allow him to take some time off to have a fight in the UFC as well.

For a few months now, Brock Lesnar’s return to the UFC has been spoken of repeatedly, what with him losing the Universal Title to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam earlier this year and entering the Octagon post UFC 226 to shove UFC Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier with a view to set up that fight.

However, ever since Roman Reigns made the announcement that he was dealing with leukemia and had to relinquish the Universal Title, Brock Lesnar’s future hasn’t appeared so cut and dry.

Ample evidence of that was presented when he won back the Universal Title at WWE Crown Jewel this past week in Saudi Arabia after defeating Braun Strowman. And reports would indicate that in the absence of Reigns, Lesnar is the WWE’s choice to be the face of the company – at least until WrestleMania 35.

(Photo credits: Cageside Seats)