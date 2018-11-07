John Cena’s career outside of WWE has only gathered steam over the last couple of years. Cena stars in the Transformers spin-off Bumblebee which comes out in December.

After a cryptic Instagram post from John Cena, it looks like he may be in line to join the Marvel Universe. With most of the cast’s contracts coming up after Avengers 4 and rumors suggesting that Chris Evans’ Captain America could die or retire, John Cena may be in line to be the next Captain America. This cryptic Instagram post from Cena definitely helped fuel speculation:

Esquire are reporting that despite the Captain American rumors persisting, it was more like that Cena has a small role in the upcoming Black Panther 2.

Cena is currently on hiatus from WWE and recently backed out of WWE’s Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With Cena’s Hollywood career flourishing, it is unclear whether Cena will be back for WrestleMania 35 next April.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)