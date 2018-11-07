WWE Rumors: Braun Strowman injured?

Braun Strowman faced Brock Lesnar in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel for the vacant WWE Universal Championship. Strowman was screwed over by acting RAW GM Baron Corbin, who hit Strowman with the title belt before the match even began.

According to Dave Meltzer, Strowman is currently fighting through pain and working despite being injured. With Roman Reigns out, Strowman is now the top babyface on the RAW brand and has too much pressure on his shoulders to take time off.

ALSO READ: 5 WWE couples who are together in real life

Meltzer has revealed that Strowman is currently wrestling despite having two blown-out knees. At this point, there is no word on whether Strowman will need surgery. Strowman is currently in the RAW men’s Survivor Series team along with Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)