WWE Rumor Mill: WWE to make big offer for 4 top stars, Fans upset with John Cena?

With Survivor Series under two weeks away, the rumor mill has been on overdrive recently. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest stories circling in the WWE Universe right now.

Saudi fans upset with John Cena

According to a report from RingsideNews, a large section of WWE’s fans in Saudi Arabia are upset with John Cena and his decision to back out from WWE Crown Jewel at the last moment. The report states that fans in Saudi Arabia feel ‘betrayed’ and every t-shirt at Crown Jewel sold out, except John Cena’s.

Finish to AJ Styles vs Brock Lesnar

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, AJ Styles could be in line to get his win back at Survivor Series. Meltzer also added that if Styles is going to win, it won’t be clean and will probably be because of interference from Braun Strowman.

WWE to make an offer for The Elite and Cody Rhodes

According to multiple sources, WWE could be getting ready to make a big money offer for Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks in early 2019. However, Cody and The Elite have repeatedly said that they will reject offers from WWE.

Big WrestleMania 35 match called off?

After SmackDown 1000 it was increasingly looking like Triple H’s opponent at WrestleMania 35 would be Batista. However, after Triple H suffered an injury at WWE Crown Jewel and recently underwent surgery, it looks like this match is now off.

Injury updates

According to Dave Meltzer, Jinder Mahal is currently wrestling with an injury. On the other hand, one Superstar who will return soon is Curt Hawkins.