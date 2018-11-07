WWE News: WWE legend undergoes surgery (Photo)

As we reported earlier, Triple H picked up an injury to his right pectoral muscle at WWE Crown Jewel in a match against Undertaker and Triple H. Triple H flew straight to Birmingham, Alabama afterward and we can now confirm that ‘The Game’ has successfully undergone surgery.

Dr. Jeffrey Dugas of the Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama did the surgery. The WWE hasn’t given any official word on how long ‘The Game’ will be out of action but it could be anywhere between 5 months to 9 months.

Triple H posted a photo from his hospital bed after the surgery, thanking everyone for the messages and texts: