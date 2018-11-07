5 WWE couples who are together in real life

The lives of WWE Superstars aren’t easy and they’re often on the road for days at a stretch, wrestling every night, taking bumps and bruises. Sometimes, it’s fellow wrestlers on the road who understand them the best.

Hearing that WWE Superstars are dating is commonplace nowadays and it makes sense when we look at the schedules most Superstars are on. Today, we take a look at some of the some of the success stories when it comes to WWE Superstars dating.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Triple H and Stephanie got married in 2003 in a small ceremony in front of family and friends. WWE’s power couple have had 3 daughters since then and they have only gone from strength to strength. They currently appear together as The Authority and teamed at WrestleMania 34 against Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon first started dating in 2000, shortly after they were married in storyline in late 1999. At one point, Triple H was WWE Champion while Stephanie McMahon was Women’s Champion.

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella’s love story started when they were first brought together as part of a storyline along with Brie’s sister Nikki. Bryan and Bella got married in 2014 and had their first daughter Birdie in 2017.

In 2018, Bryan and Bella were teamed together to face The Miz and Maryse at WWE Hell In A Cell in a losing effort.

Jimmy Uso and Naomi

Jimmy Uso and Naomi got married in 2014 and have since appeared on Total Divas together. Naomi is also stepmother to Jey’s 2 children.

Naomi came to Jimmy and his brother Jey’s rescue during their storying against the Bludgeon Brothers. Naomi and Jimmy Uso also teamed up together to compete in season 1 and 2 of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge.

ALSO READ: 5 Awesome moves WWE Superstars don’t use anymore

The Miz and Maryse

The Miz and Maryse first met in 2006 when Miz was the host of WWE Diva Search and Maryse was auditioning. They started dating about a year later. Miz and Maryse got married in 2014 and also have a daughter named Monroe Sky. Miz has been WWE Champion and Intercontinental Champion while Maryse is a former Divas Champion.

In 2016, Maryse returned to the WWE as Miz’s manager. Currently, apart from appearing on SmackDown, the pair also star in their own reality series, Miz and Mrs.

Dean Ambrose and Renee Young

Dean Ambrose and Renee Young began dating back in 2013 but was only confirmed 2 years later when Renee Young spoke about it during an interview. Their relationship first acknowledged on WWE television on an episode of SmackDown in 2016 while Renee was interviewing The Miz.

Ambrose and Young got married in 2017 buts only found out about it later after seeing them wearing wedding rings later on television. Ambrose is a former WWE Champion and one of the top stars on WWE’s flagship show, Monday Night RAW while Renee Young is one of the commentators on RAW, the first woman to ever hold the position.

(Photo Credit: WWE.com)